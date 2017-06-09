Google Cloud Video: Introduction To Google Cloud Machine Learning (Next ’17 Rewind)
Machine learning has been described as the next transformation of technology, where instead of programming a computer, you teach a computer to learn, and it does what you want. Getting ramped up on ML is a large task, so don’t do it alone! Join Reto Meier and Colt McAnlis as they explore Google Cloud’s ML offerings in this video.
Introduction to Google Cloud Machine Learning full session video: https://goo.gl/FpoNjh
Next website with world tour dates: https://g.co/cloudnext
This video is from the fine folks at Google Cloud.
