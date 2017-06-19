Google Cloud Storage Best Practices – Google Next ’17 Rewind Video
Google Cloud Storage offers a great set of features for writing, storing, and distributing content for whatever application you’re building. When considering performance for your GCS use case, most people only consider whether they should set up the bucket to be regional, multiregional, nearline, or cold storage. But there’s a few more things to consider, if you’d like to really maximize your performance. Join Reto Meier and Colt McAnlis as they dive into Google Cloud Storage best practices.
Google Cloud Storage: tips for reliability, performance and scalability (Google Cloud Next ’17) full session video: https://goo.gl/H1ETku
Next website with world tour dates: https://g.co/cloudnext
Subscribe to the Google Cloud channel: https://goo.gl/S0AS51
This video is from the fine folks at Google Cloud.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published