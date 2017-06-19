Google Cloud Storage Best Practices – Google Next ’17 Rewind Video

Google Cloud Storage offers a great set of features for writing, storing, and distributing content for whatever application you’re building. When considering performance for your GCS use case, most people only consider whether they should set up the bucket to be regional, multiregional, nearline, or cold storage. But there’s a few more things to consider, if you’d like to really maximize your performance. Join Reto Meier and Colt McAnlis as they dive into Google Cloud Storage best practices.

