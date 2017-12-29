Home News Google Cloud Platform in 2017 – What a Year!

Google Cloud Platform in 2017 – What a Year!

0
Google Cloud Platform in 2017 – What a Year!
0

The end of the year is a time for reflection . . . and making lists. As 2017 comes to a close, we thought we’d review some of the most memorable Google Cloud Platform (GCP) product announcements, white papers and how-tos, as judged by popularity with our readership.

As we pulled the data for this post, some definite themes emerged about your interests when it comes to GCP:

  1. You love to hear about advanced infrastructure: CPUs, GPUs, TPUs, better network plumbing and more regions.
  2.  How we harden our infrastructure is endlessly interesting to you, as are tips about how to use our security services.
  3.  Open source is always a crowd-pleaser, particularly if it presents a cloud-native solution to an age-old problem.
  4.  You’re inspired by Google innovation — unique technologies that we developed to address internal, Google-scale problems.So, without further ado, we present to you the most-read stories of 2017.

Cutting-edge infrastructure

If you subscribe to the “bigger is always better” theory of cloud infrastructure, then you were a happy camper this year. Early in 2017, we announced that GCP would be the first cloud provider to offer Intel Skylake architecture, GPUs for Compute Engine and Cloud Machine Learning became generally available and Shazam talked about why cloud GPUs made sense for them. In the spring, you devoured a piece on the performance of TPUs, and another about the then-largest cloud-based compute cluster. We announced yet more new GPU models and topping it all off, Compute Engine began offering machine types with a whopping 96 vCPUs and 624GB of memory.

Read the entire article here, What a year! Google Cloud Platform in 2017

Via the fine folks at Google Cloud.

Categories:
News
Google Cloud
Google Cloud

Google Cloud Platform frees you from the overhead of managing infrastructure, provisioning servers and configuring networks. To let innovators innovate and let coders, well, just code.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management The technology of cloud computing has caught up with virtual desktop infrastructures. Tapping into the agility and flexibility of cloud-hosted infrastructures, Citrix Cloud enables organizations to simplify digital workspace delivery. With many of the critical components of the Citrix delivery infrastructure hosted in the cloud and managed by Citrix, organizations […]

    read more
    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        As an IT pro, you know that security, efficiency and control are top priorities. Remote Desktop Manager 13 targets each of these critical areas. That’s why we recently ran a special live webinar led by our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier to showcase the latest version of RDM’s key […]

        read more
        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1513243483_maxresdefault.jpg

          Commvault: Protecting Antarctica via the use of Renewable Energy (SPEC) Video

          Polar Explorer Robert Swan & Commvault CMO Chris Powell highlight the need to protect Antarctica via the use of renewable energy and how everyone can make a contribution by making small changes to their lifestyle. This video is from the fine folks at Commvault.

          read more
          maxresdefault_live.jpg

          VMware Hands-on Labs Video: VMware Workspace ONE Windows 10 Security and Compliance

          1513685433_1513685431_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Carpool Tech Talk – Rory Choudhuri & Garry Owen: Transform Security

          1513684560_1513684554_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Identity Manager 3.0 Deep Dive

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video