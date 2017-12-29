Google Cloud Platform in 2017 – What a Year!

The end of the year is a time for reflection . . . and making lists. As 2017 comes to a close, we thought we’d review some of the most memorable Google Cloud Platform (GCP) product announcements, white papers and how-tos, as judged by popularity with our readership.

As we pulled the data for this post, some definite themes emerged about your interests when it comes to GCP:

You love to hear about advanced infrastructure: CPUs, GPUs, TPUs, better network plumbing and more regions. How we harden our infrastructure is endlessly interesting to you, as are tips about how to use our security services. Open source is always a crowd-pleaser, particularly if it presents a cloud-native solution to an age-old problem. You’re inspired by Google innovation — unique technologies that we developed to address internal, Google-scale problems.So, without further ado, we present to you the most-read stories of 2017.

Cutting-edge infrastructure

If you subscribe to the “bigger is always better” theory of cloud infrastructure, then you were a happy camper this year. Early in 2017, we announced that GCP would be the first cloud provider to offer Intel Skylake architecture, GPUs for Compute Engine and Cloud Machine Learning became generally available and Shazam talked about why cloud GPUs made sense for them. In the spring, you devoured a piece on the performance of TPUs, and another about the then-largest cloud-based compute cluster. We announced yet more new GPU models and topping it all off, Compute Engine began offering machine types with a whopping 96 vCPUs and 624GB of memory.