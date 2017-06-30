Google Cloud: Nutanix and Google Cloud team up to simplify hybrid cloud

Today, we’re announcing a strategic partnership with Nutanix to help remove friction from hybrid cloud deployments for enterprises. We often hear from our customers that they’re looking for solutions to deploy workloads on premises and in the public cloud.

Benefits of a hybrid cloud approach include the ability to run applications and services, either as connected or disconnected, across clouds. Many customers are adopting hybrid cloud strategies so that their developer teams can release software quickly and target the best cloud environment for their application. However, applications that span both infrastructures can introduce challenges. Examples include difficulty migrating workloads such as dev-testing that need portability and managing across different virtualization and infrastructure environments.

Instead of taking a single approach to these challenges, we prefer to collaborate with partners and meet customers where they are. We’re working with Nutanix on several initiatives, including:

