Google Cloud: New hands-on labs for scientific data processing on Google Cloud Platform

When I worked at a weather research laboratory a few years ago, I was often asked why my colleagues and I seemed to know so much about computing. The answer, of course, is that computers are among the most powerful tools a scientist has. That said, staying informed about storage area networks, worker nodes, and other IT-related esoterica is a distraction for scientists, just as it is for users in the commercial world. Fortunately, today, they can forget all about infrastructure, instead letting Google Cloud automatically provision and manage the computing resources needed to support their scientific goals.

Being part of the Professional Services organization in Google Cloud, I spend time on training and enablement for a variety of customers and prospects, with a fair number of scientific organizations among them. Because hands-on experiences are the best way to learn, I recently designed some labs that lead scientist-users through the various ways to process, explore, and learn from data on Google Cloud Platform.

In this blog post, I’ll walk you through each lab, step by step. (Whether you’re a scientist or not, I’m confident you’ll find them valuable.) If you don’t already have a GCP account, sign up for the free GCP trial ($300 credit over 12 months) and follow along. Alternately, you can also use Qwiklabs.

So, let’s get started!

Lab 1: Rent a virtual machine to plot recent earthquake activity

In the first (and simplest) lab, you will use GCP in a manner similar to the way you likely use scientific clusters today: spin up a virtual machine, install software on it, and use it for data processing. The task is to ingest earthquake data from USGS, plot a map of recent earthquake activity, and publish that data to the web as static web pages.

