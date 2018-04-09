Home Applications Google Cloud Introducing VPC Flow Logs—network transparency in near real-time

Google Cloud Introducing VPC Flow Logs—network transparency in near real-time

0
Google Cloud Introducing VPC Flow Logs—network transparency in near real-time
0

Logging and monitoring are the cornerstones of network and security operations. Whether it’s performance analysis or network forensics, logging and monitoring let you identify traffic and access patterns that may present security or operational risks to the organization. Today, we’re upping the ante for network operations on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) with the introduction of VPC Flow Logs, increasing transparency into your network and allowing you to track network flows all the way down to an individual virtual interface, in near-real-time.

If you’re familiar with network operations, think of VPC Flow Logs like NetFlow, but with additional features. VPC Flow Logs provides responsive flow-level network telemetry for GCP environments, creating logs in five-second intervals. It also allows you to collect network telemetry at various levels. You can choose to collect telemetry for a particular VPC network or subnet or drill down further to monitor a specific VM Instance or virtual interface.

VPC Flow Logs can capture telemetry data from a wide variety of sources. It can track:

  • Internal VPC Traffic
  • Flows between your VPC and on-premises deployments over both VPNs and Google Cloud Interconnects
  • Flows between your servers and any internet endpoint
  • Flows between your servers and any Google services

The logs generated by this process include a variety of data points, including a 5-tuple definition and timestamps, performance metrics such as throughput and RTT, and endpoint definitions such as VPC and geo annotations. VPC Flow Logs natively lets you export this data in a highly secure manner to Stackdriver Logging or BigQuery. Or using Cloud Pub/Sub, you can export these logs to any number of real-time analytics or SIEM platforms.

Better network and security operations
Having VPC Flow Logs in your toolbox can help you with a wide range of operational tasks. Here are just a few.

  • Network monitoring – VPC Flow Logs allows you to monitor your applications from the perspective of your network. From performance to debugging and troubleshooting, VPC Flow Logs can tell you how your applications are performing, to help you keep them up and running, and identify what changed should an issue arise.
  • Optimizing network usage and egress – By providing visibility into both your application’s inter-region traffic and your traffic usage globally, VPC Flow Logs lets you optimize your network costs by optimizing your bandwidth utilization, load balancing and content distribution.
  • Network forensics and security analytics – VPC Flow Logs also helps you perform network forensics when investigating suspicious behavior such as traffic from access from abnormal sources or unexpected volumes of data migration. The logs also help you ensure compliance.
  • Real-time security analysis – With the Cloud Pub/Sub API, you can easily export your logs into any SIEM ecosystem that you may already be using.

All this happens with near real-time accuracy (updates every 5 seconds vs. minutes), with absolutely no performance impact on your deployment.
Partner Eco-system

One of our key goals with VPC Flow Logs was to allow you to export your flow logs to partner systems for real-time analysis and notifications. At launch, we integrate with two leading logging and analytics platforms: Cisco Stealthwatch and Sumo Logic.

“Our integration with VPC Flow Logs lets customers send their network and security telemetry into Cisco Stealthwatch Cloud without deploying agents or collectors, thereby providing exceptionally fast and easy access to Stealthwatch multicloud security services and a holistic security view across on-premises and public cloud. This integration provides customers with excellent security visibility and threat detection in their GCP environment, and is the latest example of how we are partnering with Google to deliver great value to our joint customers.” 

Jeremy Oakey, Senior Director, Product Management, Cisco Cloud Platform and Solutions Group.

To learn more about VPC Flow Logs, including how to get started and pricing, please visit the documentation and product page.


Logging and monitoring are the cornerstones of network and security operations. Whether it’s performance analysis or network forensics, logging and monitoring let you identify traffic and access patterns that may present security or operational risks to the organization. Today, we’re upping the ante for network operations on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) with the introduction of VPC Flow Logs, increasing transparency into your network and allowing you to track network flows all the way down to an individual virtual interface, in near-real-time.

If you’re familiar with network operations, think of VPC Flow Logs like NetFlow, but with additional features. VPC Flow Logs provides responsive flow-level network telemetry for GCP environments, creating logs in five-second intervals. It also allows you to collect network telemetry at various levels. You can choose to collect telemetry for a particular VPC network or subnet or drill down further to monitor a specific VM Instance or virtual interface.

Read the entire article here, Introducing VPC Flow Logs—network transparency in near real-time

Via the fine folks at Google Cloud.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Management
Monitoring
Networking
News
Security
Google Cloud
Google Cloud Google Cloud Platform frees you from the overhead of managing infrastructure, provisioning servers and configuring networks. To let innovators innovate and let coders, well, just code.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1523086924_maxresdefault.jpg

          Desktop Central Free Training Patch management

          This training video will help to deploy configurations more effectively in your network. With over 25 pre-defined configurations for users and computers and 65+ templates for commonly used configurations across enterprises, administrators will be able to standardize the system and application configurations to give users a uniform experience across the organization. This video is from […]

          read more
          1521808630_maxresdefault.jpg

          OS Imaging and Deployment with ManageEngine Desktop Central – Creation of bootable ISO media

          1523003524_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Micro Focus leverages AWS Training and Certification

          1521790035_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video Managing your VMs and resources in Azure

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video