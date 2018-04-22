Home Applications Google Cloud How and why to build small container images

Today marks the first installment in a seven-part video and blog series from Google Developer Advocate Sandeep Dinesh on how to get the most out of your Kubernetes environment.

Today he tackles the theory and practicalities of keeping your container images as small as possible.

Docker makes building containers a breeze. Just put a standard Dockerfile into your folder, run the docker ‘build’ command, and shazam! Your container image is built!

The downside of this simplicity is that it’s easy to build huge containers full of things you don’t need—including potential security holes.

In this episode of “Kubernetes Best Practices,” let’s explore how to create production-ready container images using Alpine Linux and the Docker builder pattern, and then run some benchmarks that can determine how these containers perform inside your Kubernetes cluster.

The process for creating containers images is different depending on whether you are using an interpreted language or a compiled language. Let’s dive in!

Containerizing interpreted languages

Interpreted languages, such as Ruby, Python, Node.js, PHP and others send source code through an interpreter that runs the code. This gives you the benefit of skipping the compilation step, but has the downside of requiring you to ship the interpreter along with the code.

Luckily, most of these languages offer pre-built Docker containers that include a lightweight environment that allows you to run much smaller containers.

Let’s take a Node.js application and containerize it. First, let’s use the “node:onbuild” Docker image as the base. The “onbuild” version of a Docker container pre-packages everything you need to run so you don’t need to perform a lot of configuration to get things working. This means the Dockerfile is very simple (only two lines!). But you pay the price in terms of disk size— almost 700MB!

By using a smaller base image such as Alpine, you can significantly cut down on the size of your container. Alpine Linux is a small and lightweight Linux distribution that is very popular with Docker users because it’s compatible with a lot of apps, while still keeping containers small.

Luckily, there is an official Alpine image for Node.js (as well as other popular languages) that has everything you need. Unlike the default “node” Docker image, “node:alpine” removes many files and programs, leaving only enough to run your app.

The Alpine Linux-based Dockerfile is a bit more complicated to create as you have to run a few commands that the onbuild

Read the entire article here, How and why to build small container images

Via the fine folks at Google Cloud.

