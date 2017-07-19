Google Cloud: Going Hybrid with Kubernetes on Google Cloud Platform and Nutanix

Recently, we announced a strategic partnership with Nutanix to help remove friction from hybrid cloud deployments for enterprises. You can find the announcement blog post here.

Hybrid cloud allows organizations to run a variety of applications either on-premise or in the public cloud. With this approach, enterprises can:

Increase the speed at which they’re releasing products and features

Scale applications to meet customer demand

Move applications to the public cloud at their own pace

Reduce time spent on infrastructure and increase time spent on writing code

Reduce cost by improving resource utilization and compute efficiency

The vast majority of organizations have a portfolio of applications with varying needs. In some cases, data sovereignty and compliance requirements force a jurisdictional deployment model where an application and its data must reside in an on-premises environment or within a country’s boundaries. Alternatively, mobile and IoT applications are characterized with unpredictable consumption models that make the on-demand, pay-as-you-go cloud model the best deployment target for these applications.

Hybrid cloud deployments can help deliver the security, compliance and compute power you require with the agility, flexibility and scale you need. Our hybrid cloud example will encompass three key components:

