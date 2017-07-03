Home Google Cloud: Get on track to becoming a Google Certified Professional Data Engineer

Google Cloud: Get on track to becoming a Google Certified Professional Data Engineer

Google Cloud: Get on track to becoming a Google Certified Professional Data Engineer
Keeping pace with the evolution of technology can often make the process of achieving business goals feel like you’re trying to hit a moving target. When businesses outline strategies today for what they want to achieve in one, five or 10 years from now, they need to build a team they can trust to ask the right questions every step of the way.

To help grow the ecosystem of developers with extensive knowledge and expertise in the GCP environment, Google Cloud offers certification to assess their skills and savvy to manage, build and scale systems that meet business objectives, as well as to ask the essential “What if?” questions that drive innovation and success.

For those looking to build a repertoire of knowledge that leads to Google Cloud certification, the Data Engineer learning track is ideal. The first step in that track is the Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big Data & Machine Learning course, which provides a technical overview of GCP in addition to details about its data processing and machine learning capabilities.

 

Categories:
