Google Cloud: Build your own machine learning-powered robot arm using TensorFlow and Google Cloud

At Google I/O 2017 and Cloud Next 2017, we exhibited a demo called Find Your Candy, a robot arm that listens for a voice request with your preferred flavor of candy, selects and picks up a piece of candy with that particular flavor from a table, and serves it to you:

Specifically, you can tell the robot what flavor you like, such as “chewy candy,” “sweet chocolate” or “hard mint.” The robot then processes your instructions via voice recognition and natural language processing, recommends a particular kind of candy and uses image recognition to recognize and select that recommendation. The entire demo is powered by deep-learning technology running on Cloud Machine Learning Engine (the fully-managed TensorFlow runtime from Google Cloud) and Cloud machine learning APIs.

Robot diagram of Find Your Candy demo (Blue: Linux PC as controller, Gray: Google Cloud services)

This demo is intended to serve as a microcosm of a real-world machine learning (ML) solution. For example, Kewpie, a major food manufacturer in Japan, used the same Google Cloud technology to build a successful Proof of Concept (PoC) for doing anomaly detection for diced potato in a factory. (See this video for more details).

