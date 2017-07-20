Google Cloud: Announcing the winners of our Machine Learning Startup Competition

On Wednesday, July 12, Google Cloud hosted the finals of its Machine Learning Startup Competition in San Francisco. Launched at Google Cloud Next ’17 with our sponsors Data Collective and Emergence Capital, the competition aimed to bring together the best early-stage startups implementing machine learning. According to Fei-Fei Li, Google Cloud Chief Scientist of AI / ML, “AI will change the way we live and work and it’s happening at a faster pace than most people think.” We received more than 350 applications from startups across the U.S. that are leveraging machine learning to improve healthcare, financial services, retail, IoT and many other sectors.

From this strong group, 10 finalists were selected to compete for investments and the “Built with Google” grand prize of $1 million GCP credits:

At the event, finalists took the stage to share their technology and vision with our expert judges.

Matt Ocko, Managing Partner | Data Collective

Santi Subotovsky, General Partner | Emergence Capital

Bill Coughran, Partner | Sequoia Capital

Dave Munichiello, General Partner | GV

Frank Chen, Head of Deals and Research | a16z

Jerry Chen, Partner | Greylock Partners

Muzzammil Zaveri, Partner | Kleiner Perkins

Vanessa Larco, Partner | NEA

Finalists had just three minutes to pitch and three minutes of Q&A to convince the judges. They also spoke to an audience of investors representing over 40 of Silicon Valley’s top venture firms.

