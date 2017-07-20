Home Applications Google Cloud: Announcing the winners of our Machine Learning Startup Competition

Google Cloud: Announcing the winners of our Machine Learning Startup Competition

0
Google Cloud: Announcing the winners of our Machine Learning Startup Competition
0

On Wednesday, July 12, Google Cloud hosted the finals of its Machine Learning Startup Competition in San Francisco. Launched at Google Cloud Next ’17 with our sponsors Data Collective and Emergence Capital, the competition aimed to bring together the best early-stage startups implementing machine learning. According to Fei-Fei Li, Google Cloud Chief Scientist of AI / ML, “AI will change the way we live and work and it’s happening at a faster pace than most people think.” We received more than 350 applications from startups across the U.S. that are leveraging machine learning to improve healthcare, financial services, retail, IoT and many other sectors.

From this strong group, 10 finalists were selected to compete for investments and the “Built with Google” grand prize of $1 million GCP credits:

At the event, finalists took the stage to share their technology and vision with our expert judges.

  • Matt Ocko, Managing Partner | Data Collective
  • Santi Subotovsky, General Partner | Emergence Capital
  • Bill Coughran, Partner | Sequoia Capital
  • Dave Munichiello, General Partner | GV
  • Frank Chen, Head of Deals and Research | a16z
  • Jerry Chen, Partner | Greylock Partners
  • Muzzammil Zaveri, Partner | Kleiner Perkins
  • Vanessa Larco, Partner | NEA

Finalists had just three minutes to pitch and three minutes of Q&A to convince the judges.  They also spoke to an audience of investors representing  over 40 of Silicon Valley’s top venture firms.

Read the entire article here, Announcing the winners of our Machine Learning Startup Competition

via the fine folks at Google Cloud

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Internet of Things (IoT)
Google Cloud
Google Cloud Google Cloud Platform frees you from the overhead of managing infrastructure, provisioning servers and configuring networks. To let innovators innovate and let coders, well, just code.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    41QeghgSTdL.jpg

    Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide

    This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon WorkSpaces. This administrator guide provides you with an overview of Amazon WorkSpaces and shows you how to provision and maintain a WorkSpace, create users and groups with security credentials, and connect WorkSpaces with your cloud or on-premises directory. Amazon WorkSpaces is a fully-managed service in […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    spectra-feature-image

    ‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper

    CITRIX READY PAPERS

    ‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1500494232_maxresdefault.jpg

        Consolidating File Servers into the Cloud

        Maybe your business has outgrown its file server and you’re thinking of replacing it. Or perhaps your server is dated and not supporting your business like it should, so you’re considering moving to the cloud. It might be that you’re starting a new business and wondering if an in-house server is adequate or if you […]

        read more
        1500108416_maxresdefault.jpg

        Patch Tuesday Updates Explained – On-Demand Webinar

        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience: Should You Monitor from the Network, Server or Client? – On-Demand Webinar

        How to Achieve Converged Application & Infrastructure Monitoring – On-Demand Webinar

        docker-feature-image

        Docker for the SysAdmin On-Demand Webinar w/ Q&A

        1499497268_maxresdefault.jpg

        Secure you network from Petya & Skype using Desktop Central

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1500494232_maxresdefault.jpg

          Consolidating File Servers into the Cloud

          Maybe your business has outgrown its file server and you’re thinking of replacing it. Or perhaps your server is dated and not supporting your business like it should, so you’re considering moving to the cloud. It might be that you’re starting a new business and wondering if an in-house server is adequate or if you […]

          read more
          1500455462_hqdefault.jpg

          Google Cloud Video: Interview from Next ‘ 17 – Benefits of becoming a Google Certified Professional

          1500455710_maxresdefault.jpg

          Getting Started with Simplified Security Video

          1500506711_maxresdefault.jpg

          Winners of the second Pioneers challenge are…

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video