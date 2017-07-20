Google Cloud: Announcing the winners of our Machine Learning Startup Competition
On Wednesday, July 12, Google Cloud hosted the finals of its Machine Learning Startup Competition in San Francisco. Launched at Google Cloud Next ’17 with our sponsors Data Collective and Emergence Capital, the competition aimed to bring together the best early-stage startups implementing machine learning. According to Fei-Fei Li, Google Cloud Chief Scientist of AI / ML, “AI will change the way we live and work and it’s happening at a faster pace than most people think.” We received more than 350 applications from startups across the U.S. that are leveraging machine learning to improve healthcare, financial services, retail, IoT and many other sectors.
From this strong group, 10 finalists were selected to compete for investments and the “Built with Google” grand prize of $1 million GCP credits:
At the event, finalists took the stage to share their technology and vision with our expert judges.
- Matt Ocko, Managing Partner | Data Collective
- Santi Subotovsky, General Partner | Emergence Capital
- Bill Coughran, Partner | Sequoia Capital
- Dave Munichiello, General Partner | GV
- Frank Chen, Head of Deals and Research | a16z
- Jerry Chen, Partner | Greylock Partners
- Muzzammil Zaveri, Partner | Kleiner Perkins
- Vanessa Larco, Partner | NEA
Finalists had just three minutes to pitch and three minutes of Q&A to convince the judges. They also spoke to an audience of investors representing over 40 of Silicon Valley’s top venture firms.
Read the entire article here, Announcing the winners of our Machine Learning Startup Competition
via the fine folks at Google Cloud
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide
This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon WorkSpaces. This administrator guide provides you with an overview of Amazon WorkSpaces and shows you how to provision and maintain a WorkSpace, create users and groups with security credentials, and connect WorkSpaces with your cloud or on-premises directory. Amazon WorkSpaces is a fully-managed service in […]
Share this:
‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper
‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper
‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper