Google Cloud Accelerating innovation for cloud-native managed databases

Every application has to store and access operational data, usually in a database. Managed database services can help you ship apps faster and reduce operational toil so you can focus on what makes your business successful and unique. To quote analyst firm Gartner, “Cloud-based deployment models and dbPaaS offerings are growing rapidly as an alternative, more flexible, delivery method1,” and our customers’ buying habits are no exception.

Managed database services abstract away the underlying infrastructure so you can interact with a database and an API without worrying about servers, racks, and replication. Google Cloud has a strategy of providing managed database services for your favorite open source data stores as well as proprietary technologies developed at Google over the years.

Today, we’re excited to announce a number of cloud database improvements:

Commit timestamps for Cloud Spanner now available

Availability of Cloud Bigtable replication in beta

Availability of Cloud Memorystore for Redis in beta

Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL is now generally available