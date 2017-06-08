Google Cloud: a continuous delivery platform for cloud

At Google we deploy a lot of code: tens of thousands of deployments a day, to thousands of services, seven of which have more than a billion users each around the globe. Along the way we’ve learned some best practices about how to deploy software at velocity — things like automated releases, immutable infrastructure, gradual rollouts and fast rollbacks.

Back in 2014, we started working with the Netflix team that created Spinnaker, and saw in it a release management platform that embodied many of our first principles for safe, frequent and reliable releases. Excited by its potential, we collaborated with Netflix to bring Spinnaker to the public, and they open-sourced it in November 2015. Since then, the Spinnaker community has grown to include dozens of organizations including Microsoft, Oracle, Target, Veritas, Schibsted, Armory and Kenzan, to name a few.

Today we’re happy to announce the release of Spinnaker 1.0, an open-source multi-cloud continuous delivery platform used in production at companies like Netflix, Waze, Target, and Cloudera, plus a new open-source command line interface (CLI) tool called halyard that makes it easy to deploy Spinnaker itself. Read on to learn what Spinnaker can do for your own software development processes.

