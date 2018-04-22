This inspiring from Google Cloud Senior VP Urs Hölzle encapsulates the security mindset and innovations that Google is delivering — from endpoints to clouds. While Google has been building impressive security capabilities for their own products and services, they have also been working with partners like Citrix to extend cybersecurity capabilities.

Cybersecurity demands a strong ecosystem, and I wanted to highlight some of the notable ways that Citrix and Google combine to deliver expanded value across security, privacy and compliance.

If you haven’t worked from a Chromebook lately, I highly recommend you investigate capabilities that transform the security experience for highly mobile workers, administrators, privileged users, and especially international travelers. I’m loving my new Pixelbook — it’s been a solid replacement from the 4+ year old Chromebook that has been my steadfast mobile office and travel companion.

With the ability to access all of my enterprise Windows, Linux, cloud, SaaS, web and mobile apps through Citrix Workspace, I can be productive anywhere, anytime, without leaving sensitive data exposed. And, for those times when I’m offline, risk-appropriate applications and data are available, along with notetaking and editing using the Google Pen. Being able to attend meetings and travel without lugging a backpack full of gear has been liberating!

Read the entire article here, Google and Citrix: Securing Enterprise Workspaces From Chromebooks to Cloud

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.