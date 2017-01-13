Goodbye Labor-Intensive, Hello Light-Touch Deployment for PCs
I was struggling with the right way to convey my excitement in this blog when I ran across this quote from the late senator and astronaut, John Glenn:
“To sit back and let fate play its hand out and never influence it is not the way man was meant to operate.”
That’s exactly the challenge and the thrill I wanted to describe.
After decades of working with our customers in every industry you can imagine, we still weren’t satisfied with the way our customers struggled to deploy their PCs, especially in large quantities and for remote and mobile employees. We invested in global research to zero in on the most difficult phases in the process. Sure, the results identified the phases we all know and…well, not love. But the research also helped prioritize the hurdles. Configuration – imaging, BIOS, tagging etc. – was number one, but scratch the surface just a bit more and the research revealed a hidden desire shared across almost all of the respondents: more direct control of and visibility into the whole process.
The bottom line: IT managers need to focus on their critical initiatives instead of deployment tasks and employees need a fully configured system that works right out of the box – with the launch of the ProDeploy Client Suite, we’re delivering that experience!
Read the entire article here, Goodbye Labor-Intensive, Hello Light-Touch Deployment for PCs
via the fine folks at Dell
