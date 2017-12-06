Good DaaS, Bad DaaS, Not DaaS! A Primer for Modern CIOs.

I recently attended the AWS re:Invent conference in Las Vegas, and amid the head-spinning barrage of presentations and announcements that were made, one slide stood out for me:

Why is it my favorite? Because it underscores the common theme we hear from every CIO we visit. On-premises legacy solutions have lost any remaining luster and IT teams are migrating to “Completely Managed Services” instead of building solutions in-house.

Werner Vogels, the eloquent CTO at Amazon, succinctly described the benefits of managed services:

“The more managed services you use, the higher the likelihood for your system to be secure, scalable and reliable!”

Couldn’t have said it any better myself. Let’s think about this in the context of the Desktop as a Service (DaaS) market. What’s a managed service? Are there degrees of “managed”, or a continuum of “service”? What’s acceptable? What are the trade offs? How do you make the right choices so your organization reaches that “secure, scalable and reliable” state?

What we see is that some vendors are confusing customers about the definition of “Desktop as a Service”. It’s a common pattern in the IT industry. We’ve seen it with “Big Data”, “HCI” and now we’re seeing it with “AI”and others. Desktop as a Service is a victim too. Legacy vendors jump on the bandwagon of the next big thing by spending huge marketing budgets to throw around all the new buzzwords so they can appear relevant. This does not serve customers at all. Instead, all the marketing hype confuses customers and makes their path to a good decision long and muddy.

