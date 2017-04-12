Goliath Technologies has offered a logon simulator for Citrix both hosted and on-premises. They renamed the hosted version last year to reflect the real purpose of it. I wrote some articles on Goliath technologies in the past so if you want to understand what they offer read the following articles;

Now they introduced a new simulator, one for VMware Horizon. Now you can pro-actively test your VMware VDI environment with Goliath.

Let me give you a quick introduction in what they offer, the pictures you will see are given to me my Goliath (I asked for them so I could write this blog). So no worries this is no sales article just me showing you what is on the market. I’m planning to write a comparison article on VMware Logon simulators like I did for Citrix – Citrix logon simulator: What are vendors bringing to market? A comparison white paper in a nutshell but time is a bit hard to find right now.

Read the entire article here, Goliath Technologies introduces a VMware Logon Simulator

via Rob Beekmans.net