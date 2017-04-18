Home Monitoring Goliath Technologies’ Citrix Related Webinars for April 2017 – Part 2

Goliath Technologies’ Citrix Related Webinars for April 2017 – Part 2

0
Goliath Technologies’ Citrix Related Webinars for April 2017 – Part 2
0

Here is Part 2 of Goliath Technologies’ Citrix related webinars for April 2017! Hope you can attend, here you go! Great tech, great info!

How to Proactively Troubleshoot & Fix Common Citrix End User Issues Like Logon Slowness & Printing Failures

Tuesday, April 18th & Tuesday at April 25th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On this free live webinar, a Citrix Virtualization Expert show you how to proactively troubleshoot and fix the root cause of common Citrix end user experience issues with: Logons – Sessions – Printing – Profiles.

REGISTER NOW


How to Migrate From Citrix 6.5 to 7.x & Replace EdgeSight

Wednesday, April 19th & Wednesday, April 26th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

During this free webinar series, two Citrix Virtualization Experts will lead forum-based sessions focused on the key considerations and action steps required to migrate from 6.5 to 7.x and successfully replace Citrix EdgeSight.

REGISTER NOW

How to Proactively Prevent Citrix Logon Issues & Improve the End User Experience

Thursday, April 20th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

On this free live webinar, you will see how to proactively prevent Citrix logon slowness and failure issues before end users are affected by using Citrix Ready technology that tests and confirms end user logons and launches of business-critical apps will occur when needed.

REGISTER NOW


How to Proactively Manage the Entire Citrix End User Experience

Thursday, April 27th at 12:30 pm ET | 9:30 am PT

A Citrix End User Experience Engineer will lead a technical session to show you how to proactively troubleshoot and remediate the root cause of performance issues that negatively affect the Citrix end user experience — from Logon Initiation to Logon Process to Session Performance.

REGISTER NOW

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Monitoring
User Management
Goliath Technologies
Goliath Technologies Goliath Technologies is the only end to end monitoring, troubleshooting, and remediation solution for Citrix that is truly proactive. There isn’t another product that provides the deep metrics and analysis necessary for organizations to get ahead of issues in the three key areas that most often cause pain for end users: logon initiation, logon duration and session performance. Goliath’s one product combines the ability to simulate logons, drill down into the 33 stages of the logon process, isolate each of the HDX/ICA channels by user, and alert in real time if a performance threshold is breached. This, coupled with historical reports and trending analysis makes the product critical to an IT organization responsible for delivering a seamless end user experience.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      The Log Analytics Agent for Microsoft RDS and Citrix sites gives you a deep analytic dive into your worker’s performance states This agent and Microsoft Azure OMS Log Analytics enable you to analyze performance, sizing and user experience deeply, at each time frame in the past and for the lowest expenses. Use the power of […]

      read more
      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      PureRDS DABCC Feature Image

      RDSConfig.exe – Adjust RDP Permissions Free Tool

      On-Demand Webinars

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        Are you trying to reduce the time required to resolve application slowdowns and downtime in your environment? Are you seeking to improve the user experience on your website and in web applications? eG Enterprise is a best-of-breed application performance monitoring (APM) solution that uses a holistic approach to monitor user experience, business transactions, application code, […]

        read more
        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        1491070212_maxresdefault.jpg

        Automated server documentation with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        See What’s New in Remote Desktop Manager 12 – On-Demand Webinar

        docker-feature-image

        Modernize Traditional Applications with Docker Enterprise Edition

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1491493465_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Compliance, Privacy, and Security information on the Microsoft Trust Center

          Learn about the Microsoft Trust Center. Here you have access to comprehensive information about compliance certifications, audit reports, and privacy and security policies in the Microsoft Cloud. For more information visit: www.microsoft.com/secure This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.

          read more
          1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

          Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

          1492196414_maxresdefault.jpg

          ClearSky Primary Storage, Backup and DR as a Service – Video

          1492296009_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Microsoft Edge Security with Windows Defender Application Guard (Session 2)

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!