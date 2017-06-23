Goliath Logon Simulator for Cerner Explained – Video

Goliath’s Logon Simulator for Hospitals using Citrix and Cerner can test and confirm that any Citrix delivered application, including Cerner, will launch when a clinician attempts to logon. The logon simulator acts as real user and tests the entire logon sequence through Citrix from the hospital end point. It will also alert administrators if there is a failure or slowness so they can deploy remediation actions before clinicians fail to logon. Anticipating a clinician’s logon difficulty from the hospital location before end users complain is better than real time.

This video is from the fine folks at Goliath Technologies