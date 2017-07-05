Solution Briefs & Data Sheets
Home Applications Goliath for NetScaler Datasheet

Goliath for NetScaler Datasheet

0
Goliath for NetScaler Datasheet
0

The Citrix NetScaler is typically utilized as a server load balancer or an access gateway for desktop virtualization platforms such as XenApp and XenDesktop. However it is used, NetScaler is always collecting an abundance of powerful raw data which lacks the structure, visuals and flexibility to present proactive actionable
intelligence to system administrators attempting to optimize their environments.

Goliath for NetScaler from Goliath Technologies translates the raw data found inside the NetScaler device into clear actionable information for system administrators to leverage in their optimization decision making processes. The solution collects, indexes, visualizes and reports on key performance metrics found within and around the NetScaler. This functionality provides deep visibility into real-time and historical information including:

  • Application, User, NetScaler, Server and Network performance
  • Application response time in XenApp and XenDesktop
  • What applications are being accessed and how often
  • What type of device is accessing applications
  • Which users are accessing and requesting server resources
  • Server latency and response time (RTT)
  • Network Jitter
  • Load balancing failures
  • And much more

Read the Goliath for NetScaler White Paper NOW!

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Desktop
Monitoring
Networking
Goliath Technologies
Goliath Technologies Goliath Technologies is the only end to end monitoring, troubleshooting, and remediation solution for Citrix that is truly proactive. There isn’t another product that provides the deep metrics and analysis necessary for organizations to get ahead of issues in the three key areas that most often cause pain for end users: logon initiation, logon duration and session performance. Goliath’s one product combines the ability to simulate logons, drill down into the 33 stages of the logon process, isolate each of the HDX/ICA channels by user, and alert in real time if a performance threshold is breached. This, coupled with historical reports and trending analysis makes the product critical to an IT organization responsible for delivering a seamless end user experience.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Workspot Feature Image

    Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide

    The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1498635526_maxresdefault.jpg

        Simplifying service request fulfillment process | Free ITIL webinar

        Request fulfillment is the process of servicing requests raised by users. A robust request fulfillment can help IT help desks provide timely resolutions using minimal resources. Using an ITIL(R) ready help desk desk software like ServiceDesk Plus can help you easily configure workflows and automate processes for faster service delivery. Watch this webinar to learn […]

        read more
        Citrix-Ready–eG

        Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience On Premise, Mobile & Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        IGEL Technology Image

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          Citrix Ready Feature Image

          Citrix and NVIDIA Accelerate the Enterprise

          Wactch how NVIDIA and Citrix come together to deliver a brilliant user experience, cost effectively for all use cases, including apps, desktops and workstations. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix Ready.

          read more
          1499176128_maxresdefault.jpg

          Introducing Nutanix Calm Video: Application-Centric Automation

          maxresdefault.jpg

          A Raspberry Pi Zero Fidget Spinner?!

          1498136380_maxresdefault.jpg

          Serverless Security Automation – #AWS Session Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video