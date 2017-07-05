Goliath for NetScaler Datasheet

The Citrix NetScaler is typically utilized as a server load balancer or an access gateway for desktop virtualization platforms such as XenApp and XenDesktop. However it is used, NetScaler is always collecting an abundance of powerful raw data which lacks the structure, visuals and flexibility to present proactive actionable

intelligence to system administrators attempting to optimize their environments.

Goliath for NetScaler from Goliath Technologies translates the raw data found inside the NetScaler device into clear actionable information for system administrators to leverage in their optimization decision making processes. The solution collects, indexes, visualizes and reports on key performance metrics found within and around the NetScaler. This functionality provides deep visibility into real-time and historical information including:

Application, User, NetScaler, Server and Network performance

Application response time in XenApp and XenDesktop

What applications are being accessed and how often

What type of device is accessing applications

Which users are accessing and requesting server resources

Server latency and response time (RTT)

Network Jitter

Load balancing failures

And much more

