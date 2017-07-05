Goliath for NetScaler Datasheet
The Citrix NetScaler is typically utilized as a server load balancer or an access gateway for desktop virtualization platforms such as XenApp and XenDesktop. However it is used, NetScaler is always collecting an abundance of powerful raw data which lacks the structure, visuals and flexibility to present proactive actionable
intelligence to system administrators attempting to optimize their environments.
Goliath for NetScaler from Goliath Technologies translates the raw data found inside the NetScaler device into clear actionable information for system administrators to leverage in their optimization decision making processes. The solution collects, indexes, visualizes and reports on key performance metrics found within and around the NetScaler. This functionality provides deep visibility into real-time and historical information including:
- Application, User, NetScaler, Server and Network performance
- Application response time in XenApp and XenDesktop
- What applications are being accessed and how often
- What type of device is accessing applications
- Which users are accessing and requesting server resources
- Server latency and response time (RTT)
- Network Jitter
- Load balancing failures
- And much more
