This independent review of NetScaler v4 is republished on our blog with permission from Marius Sandbu, Certified Administrator NetScaler & Sr. Systems Engineer. The original post appears on Marius’s blog.

Today, Goliath Technologies is releasing version 4.0 of their Goliath for NetScaler product, which is packed with new features. Up until now Goliath has focused presenting AppFlow data and the critical metrics to measure end-user experience of both ICA traffic and Web insight to the IT-administrators responsible for. AppFlow can be used to essentially measure two types of metrics, either HDX data which is typical ICA-proxy traffic, where it measures ICA latency, bandwidth usage and so on. There is also the other metric which is Web insight. With Web insight we get a constant flow of information about which clients are connecting, where they are connecting from, what resource did they request and so on.

This information is crucial to measure for instance if:

Are users suffering from bad user-experience or timeouts?

Are users getting 404 error messages from the web service?

Is our web service good enough for mobile devices?

Read the entire article here, Goliath for Citrix NetScaler v4

via the fine folks at Goliath Technologies