This independent review of the Goliath for Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure Monitoring is published on our blog with permission from Alan Pichette.

“Goliath provides a single pane of glass to view on-premises infrastructure and cloud deployments. This simplifies managing hybrid IT environments and helps facilitate the move to AWS or Azure.” –Alan Pichette, CCA-V, CCA-N, CCP-M, Systems Solution Architect at En Pointe Technologies

Walk in the Clouds with Confidence

Goliath Technologies has been a highly-recommended monitoring tool in the Citrix and VMware server and desktop virtualization community for many years now. Recently Goliath announced that they will now support monitoring AWS and Azure environments. This is really exciting news for those who are considering moving to the cloud, or who currently have any infrastructure in Amazon AWS or Azure. It’s time you get deeper insight into your entire cloud solution and virtualization infrastructure all on one single pane of glass.

Read the entire article here, Goliath for Amazon & Azure Monitoring

via the fine folks at Goliath Technologies

