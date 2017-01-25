Goliath EventLog Management Resolves Remote EUE Issues with VMware, Citrix XenDesktop & XenApp

Citrix Administrator – “Thanks to Goliath Performance Monitor, and its EventLog Management, we were able to isolate the root cause of an issue that was random but persistent, causing downtime for our developers in India. It was painful to get calls almost daily. Without Goliath’s deep Citrix analytics, we may have never permanently resolved the issue and been able to prevent it from happening again.”

The Organization: One of the World’s Leading Entertainment Companies

The Organization’s Infrastructure: VMware, Citrix XenDesktop 7.9, Citrix XenApp 6.5

The Organization’s Performance Monitoring Products: Goliath Performance Monitor & Goliath Logon Simulator

The Business Challenge: Remote Developers in India Reporting Slowness

Several developers from India were reporting Citrix XenDesktop 7.9 session slowness and disconnects. The pain was especially felt by this user group because they were users that had recently been on-boarded to the Citrix environment. The reports of the slowness and disconnects were seemingly random, but persistent. The real difficulty for the Citrix Administrators was that, from the network and infrastructure perspective, the environment looked healthy with no visible issues.

