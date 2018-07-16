Going to Microsoft Inspire? Join our Speaking Session with Microsoft – RDS/RDmi Applications & User Profiles from Azure

Microsoft Inspire is their worldwide partner conference and it will be held at the Mandalay Bay Conference Center next week in Las Vegas – July 15-19, 2018.We’re proud to have been asked and to be participating in a speaking session on Remote Desktop Services (RDS): Partner business opportunities for hosting Windows desktops and applications on Microsoft Azure.

The panel will be chaired by Microsoft’s Principal Program Manager Lead, Remote Desktop Services, Clark Nicholson.

Liquidware delivered the first object based storage profile from Microsoft Azure (and Amazon S3 and Google Cloud) in ProfileUnity v6.7.6 earlier this year and plans to deliver the hosting of FlexApp layered applications from Azure later this quarter. The technology leverages Azure API calls to host profiles and applications without the complexities and cost of a Server Message Block (SMB) storage. With its universal object-based cloud storage for Microsoft Azure and other popular cloud storage vendors, the pioneering solution frees user profiles and applications from on-prem to Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) in a manner that allows for a seamless, zero user-downtime cut-over to DaaS.

Via the fine folks at Liquidware.