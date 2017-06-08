Home Going Public with Red Hat Ceph Storage 2.3

Going Public with Red Hat Ceph Storage 2.3

0
Going Public with Red Hat Ceph Storage 2.3
0

You may not have heard a lot about Red Hat Ceph Storage, but that doesn’t mean the product hasn’t been active. News in conjunction with Red Hat OpenStack Platform 11 and 10, technology partners such as Rackspace and Micron, and customer adoption at places like Massachusetts Open Cloud, UKCloud, and CLIMB have reinforced the product’s role as a cornerstone of the Red Hat portfolio. But the advances of the product, itself, have been relatively under wraps, with versions 2.2 and 2.1 carefully monitored by existing fans and loyal software-defined storage blog readers. We don’t expect the announcement of Red Hat Ceph Storage 2.3 to shake mountains with seismic impact, but we do expect it to inspire our user community with the doors the product opens today and what might be possible long term.

Greater versatility

Red Hat Ceph Storage 2.3 takes aim at extending the versatility of object storage so that users can connect more successfully to traditional workloads and link them effectively to modern ones. One way is through our new Network File System (NFS) gateway into the product’s S3-compatible object interface. The gateway facilitates the adoption of Ceph Storage as a target for file-based data without requiring changes in data access protocols or the management of data caching semantics. It means Red Hat Ceph Storage users can access the same data set from both object and file interfaces and gradually transition between them based on business need. It also means they can extend the multi-site capabilities of Red Hat Ceph Storage to enable global clusters and data access with the NFS protocol.

Read the entire article here, Going public with Red Hat Ceph Storage 2.3 – Red Hat Storage

via the fine folks at Red Hat.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Red Hat
Red Hat Red Hat is at the forefront of open source software development for enterprise IT, with a broad portfolio of products and services for commercial markets. Learn more by watching videos from our customers, partners, and solution experts.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    Downloads

      1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

      Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

      VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

      read more
      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      On-Demand Webinars

        1496911181_hqdefault.jpg

        Backing up Amazon EC2 with Amazon EBS Snapshots – AWS Tech Talk Video

        We’ve made it easy to make a simple point in time backup for your Amazon EC2 Instances. In this tech talk, you will learn about how to use Amazon EBS snapshots to back up your Amazon EC2 environment. We will review the basics of how snapshots work as well as how to tag snapshots, track […]

        read more
        docker-feature-image

        Webinar Q&A: Docker Enterprise Edition Demo

        Acceleratio

        SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        1495900178_maxresdefault.jpg

        No App Left Behind: Migrate Existing Applications to AWS without Re-engineering

        Commvault Feature Image

        Commvault: Practical Data Management Across Clouds – On-Demand Webinar

        1495900118_maxresdefault.jpg

        SharePoint Server Monitoring with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1496911181_hqdefault.jpg

          Backing up Amazon EC2 with Amazon EBS Snapshots – AWS Tech Talk Video

          We’ve made it easy to make a simple point in time backup for your Amazon EC2 Instances. In this tech talk, you will learn about how to use Amazon EBS snapshots to back up your Amazon EC2 environment. We will review the basics of how snapshots work as well as how to tag snapshots, track […]

          read more
          1496898206_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video: Armored Client for Citrix by Sentry Bay

          1496898209_maxresdefault.jpg

          Asia’s VeeamON Forums 2017 Video

          1496879255_maxresdefault.jpg

          IGEL Citrix Synergy Highlight Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video