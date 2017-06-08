Going Public with Red Hat Ceph Storage 2.3

You may not have heard a lot about Red Hat Ceph Storage, but that doesn’t mean the product hasn’t been active. News in conjunction with Red Hat OpenStack Platform 11 and 10, technology partners such as Rackspace and Micron, and customer adoption at places like Massachusetts Open Cloud, UKCloud, and CLIMB have reinforced the product’s role as a cornerstone of the Red Hat portfolio. But the advances of the product, itself, have been relatively under wraps, with versions 2.2 and 2.1 carefully monitored by existing fans and loyal software-defined storage blog readers. We don’t expect the announcement of Red Hat Ceph Storage 2.3 to shake mountains with seismic impact, but we do expect it to inspire our user community with the doors the product opens today and what might be possible long term.

Greater versatility

Red Hat Ceph Storage 2.3 takes aim at extending the versatility of object storage so that users can connect more successfully to traditional workloads and link them effectively to modern ones. One way is through our new Network File System (NFS) gateway into the product’s S3-compatible object interface. The gateway facilitates the adoption of Ceph Storage as a target for file-based data without requiring changes in data access protocols or the management of data caching semantics. It means Red Hat Ceph Storage users can access the same data set from both object and file interfaces and gradually transition between them based on business need. It also means they can extend the multi-site capabilities of Red Hat Ceph Storage to enable global clusters and data access with the NFS protocol.

