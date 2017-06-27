Going Global: Is Your IT Ready?
What if your enterprise identified desirable markets, suppliers, or partners in a country other than yours? Is your IT team ready to make, support, manage, and secure the links necessary to do business internationally?
The Growing Global Market
On June 21 and 22, Detroit, Michigan played host to a new a conference: Gateway ’17. Alibaba founder Jack Ma put this conference together, to invite, persuade, and inspire small businesses to go after the growing middle-class consumer marketplace in China. Ma estimates that there are 300 million of those Chinese middle-class consumers, a market that can create as many as one million new jobs for those small businesses.
Ma, no wild-eyed idealist, told CNBC that Alibaba sold some one million American-made lipsticks in 15 minutes. Further, in March, China’s vice-premier said in March that his country expects to import goods worth some eight trillion dollars during the next five years.
And it’s not just China. Newsweek recently reported that consumer spending in India is anticipated to reach four trillion dollars by 2025. “Germans, by comparison, spent $1.81 trillion in 2016.”
Read the entire article here, Going Global: Is Your IT Ready?
via the fine folks at Ivanti.
