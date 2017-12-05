At DockerCon EMEA in Copenhagen, Denmark earlier this year, there was plenty of excitement and clear momentum behind Docker’s MTA (modernize traditional applications), a program that converts legacy applications to containerized applications. A joint engagement between Docker and leading industry partners provides confidence that top IT organizations are invested in the adoption of containers. Containers make infrastructure utilization more efficient, allow applications to be more portable, and reduce operational delays, which directly translates into increased innovation and output for an organization. HPE is one of the few partners to provide the MTA service today – one of the key offerings of the HPE Express Containers with Docker solution.

Deploying containers alongside VM workloads

By packaging an application and all of its dependencies into standardized containers, Docker streamlines software development, transforming the way applications are built, shipped, and deployed. Although hyperconverged systems such as HPE SimpliVity are VM-centric, they can host containers inside virtual machines and take advantage of Docker efficiencies.

Read the entire article here, Go from zero to Docker in minutes with HPE hyperconverged

Via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.