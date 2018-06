NAKIVO Backup & Replication allows you to search for components of your backup infrastructure by their names. Simply click on the eyeglass icon at the right upper corner, type in the search term, and have results displayed to you. You can filter the results to narrow down your search and choose which actions to perform on the items you find.

Learn more at https://www.nakivo.com/features/global-search/

This video is from the fine folks at NAKIVO.