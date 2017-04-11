Getting Started with the Internet of Things: Connecting Sensors and Microcontrollers to the Cloud

What is the Internet of Things? It’s billions of embedded computers, sensors, and actuators all connected online. If you have basic programming skills, you can use these powerful little devices to create a variety of useful systems—such as a device that waters plants when the soil becomes dry. This hands-on guide shows you how to start building your own fun and fascinating projects.

Learn to program embedded devices using the .NET Micro Framework and the Netduino Plus board. Then connect your devices to the Internet with Pachube, a cloud platform for sharing real-time sensor data. All you need is a Netduino Plus, a USB cable, a couple of sensors, an Ethernet connection to the Internet—and your imagination. Develop programs with simple outputs (actuators) and inputs (sensors)

Learn about the Internet of Things and the Web of Things

Build client programs that push sensor readings from a device to a web service

Create server programs that allow you to control a device over the Web

Get the .NET classes and methods needed to implement all of the book’s examples

