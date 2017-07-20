Home Desktop Getting Started with Simplified Security Video

Getting Started with Simplified Security Video

Learn how to create roles and permissions to create a granular protection system.

To learn more about Remote Desktop Management Role Based Security please visit our Online Help: https://help.remotedesktopmanager.com/securitysystem.htm

Desktop
Management
Security
Videos
Devolutions
Devolutions Established in 2004, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. The firm currently has over 200,000 users in over 100 countries, and is on a mission to develop innovative enterprise software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their network management, password management, credentials management and security goals. The firm is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. The firm’s current roster of solutions includes Remote Desktop Manager, Password Vault Manager, Devolutions Server (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Server), and Devolutions Cloud (formerly Remote Desktop Manager Online).
