Getting Started with eG Enterprise Express Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

eG Enterprise Express Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop is a SaaS-based monitoring tool that is easy to deploy and use. This video shows the three simple steps to get set up and start seeing the results of simulated Citrix logon performance:

Register your free user account on the eG Enterprise Express portal: https://logonsimulator.eginnovations.com

Complete the details of your published applications and desktops for logon simulation

Download and install the lightweight agent from the eG Enterprise Express portal to perform the simulation

Use eG Enterprise Express to monitor the performance of simulated Citrix logon experience from intuitive, web-based dashboards and reports. And, be automatically alerted to user logon problems proactively, before your real users are impacted. Start today!

