Getting Started with eG Enterprise Express Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

eG Enterprise Express Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop is a SaaS-based monitoring tool that is easy to deploy and use. This video shows the three simple steps to get set up and start seeing the results of simulated Citrix logon performance:

  • Register your free user account on the eG Enterprise Express portal: https://logonsimulator.eginnovations.com
  • Complete the details of your published applications and desktops for logon simulation
  • Download and install the lightweight agent from the eG Enterprise Express portal to perform the simulation

Use eG Enterprise Express to monitor the performance of simulated Citrix logon experience from intuitive, web-based dashboards and reports. And, be automatically alerted to user logon problems proactively, before your real users are impacted. Start today!

Start monitoring now: https://www.eginnovations.com/solutions/citrix/free-logon-simulator
Learn more about upgrading to eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix: https://www.eginnovations.com/solutions/citrix/eg-enterprise-logon-simulator
Explore eG Enterprise’s end-to-end Citrix monitoring capabilities: https://www.eginnovations.com/solutions/citrix-monitoring

eG Innovations eG Innovations provides intelligent performance monitoring & management solutions that dramatically accelerate the discovery, diagnosis and resolution of service performance issues in virtual, cloud, and physical service infrastructures. Only eG Innovations offers 360-degree service visibility with automated, virtualization-aware performance correlation across every layer and every tier - from desktops to applications and from network to storage. This unique approach delivers deep, actionable insights into the true causes of cross-domain service performance issues and enables administrators to pre-emptively detect, diagnose and fix root-cause issues - before end users notice.
