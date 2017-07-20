Getting Started with eG Enterprise Express Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop
eG Enterprise Express Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop is a SaaS-based monitoring tool that is easy to deploy and use. This video shows the three simple steps to get set up and start seeing the results of simulated Citrix logon performance:
- Register your free user account on the eG Enterprise Express portal: https://logonsimulator.eginnovations.com
- Complete the details of your published applications and desktops for logon simulation
- Download and install the lightweight agent from the eG Enterprise Express portal to perform the simulation
Use eG Enterprise Express to monitor the performance of simulated Citrix logon experience from intuitive, web-based dashboards and reports. And, be automatically alerted to user logon problems proactively, before your real users are impacted. Start today!
Start monitoring now: https://www.eginnovations.com/solutions/citrix/free-logon-simulator
Learn more about upgrading to eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix: https://www.eginnovations.com/solutions/citrix/eg-enterprise-logon-simulator
Explore eG Enterprise’s end-to-end Citrix monitoring capabilities: https://www.eginnovations.com/solutions/citrix-monitoring
This video is from the fine folks at eG Innovations
Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide
This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon WorkSpaces. This administrator guide provides you with an overview of Amazon WorkSpaces and shows you how to provision and maintain a WorkSpace, create users and groups with security credentials, and connect WorkSpaces with your cloud or on-premises directory. Amazon WorkSpaces is a fully-managed service in […]
