Getting Started With Docker
Docker is by far the most popular application container technology on the market today. It’s an open platform that’s used the world over by many! Developers in particular, though more and more people are using Docker containers in a production environment and popularity is growing so much that it’s likely that vendors may begin to deliver their products as containers.
What is Containerizing an Application and Why do it?
Containerizing an application means putting an application into it’s own isolated virtual environment with it’s own dedicated file system and everything needed to run the application.
The container runs isolated. This means you can run these containers without worry of conflicts. You can easily and quickly run a container with your application, test it and then remove with no added overhead or ill effects to your system, making containers ideal fo QA testing. No need for dedicated virtual machines, you can take these containers and run them on your primary work laptop, if you like!
