Getting Started with Docker on AWS – AWS re:Invent 2017 Video

AWS is an elastic, secure, flexible, and developer-centric ecosystem that serves as an ideal platform for Docker deployments. AWS offers the scalable infrastructure, APIs, and SDKs that integrate tightly into a development lifecycle and accentuate the benefits of the lightweight and portable containers that Docker offers. In this session, you learn the benefits of containers, learn about the Amazon EC2 Container Service, and understand how to use Amazon ECS to run containerized applications at scale in production.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).