Getting Started for Teams with Remote Desktop Manager – Step 1: Register your Data Source
Upon first launch learn how to create your first data source and your first database.
Next Step: Modify your Options for Team Environment https://youtu.be/tCNrBx_UM4s
For more information on Data Sources please visit our online help at: https://help.remotedesktopmanager.com/datasources.htm
This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions
