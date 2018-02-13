Get Value From Printing

Reduce your company’s printing expenses

In the past, printing was a difficult function for companies like Citrix and VMware to get right. Tricerat’s solutions were born to solve that need and we still continue to help companies print smoother in those virtual situations. Now, the need is to find the hidden costs of printing and drastically reduce those. Deliver value back into your organization through enterprise print management.

Cut Costs Associated With Printing

Eliminate Printer Driver Management – Whether you have print servers or use direct IP printing, Tricerat virtualizes printer drivers, putting management in one central location. This makes printer driver management a less time consuming and resource intensive task, reducing administrative overhead. Customers have saved hundreds of thousands of dollars and drastically reduced Help Desk ticket volumes.

Add Efficiencies – Tricerat’s print management solutions will route printer traffic in the most efficient way possible. For workstation printing, route traffic from workstations directly to printers, using a print server in virtual spaces, or both in mixed environments. Use our software to eliminate printing point of failures and lessen network requirements.

Via the fine folks at Tricerat.