IT dig deeper.

There are a number of root cause analysis tools available for VDI shops to help them get to the bottom of any problems. It is helpful for IT to know a few of the more popular root cause analysis tools available today. Whether the vendor does not provide diagnostic tools, or if the tool does not cover everything IT needs, these third-party options can make life easier for IT.

Liquidware Stratusphere UX

Liquidware’s Stratusphere UX is a monitoring tool that provides both high-level and granular views of an organization’s VDI deployment. IT can initially get a high-level view of the infrastructure as a whole to assess which areas might be contributing to the issues users are having. Once an administrator determines an initial area of focus, it is possible to drill down into things such as machine, user and application details, with adjustable levels of granularity.

Quest Foglight for Virtualization

Quest Software’s Foglight for Virtualization Enterprise Edition manages and assists with troubleshooting performance in Citrix and VMware VDI deployments. The Quest Foglight for Virtualization tool monitors all of the major levels of VDI to spot conditions that will ultimately affect the end-user experience. Some of the areas it monitors include user sessions, services, desktops, applications, Active Directory, NetScaler and virtualized storage tiers.

Read the entire article here, Get to know root cause analysis tools for VDI

Via the fine folks at Liquidware.