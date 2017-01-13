Get that Citrix Receiver an account is not configured pop-up of my screen

I’m finishing a VMware Horizon project soon, been working with a customer since April to merge four organizations into one. Bumps and hurdles on our road but we’re almost there. The people in the organization have links to other organizations and for some reason they need access to those environments. Also we haven’t succeeded in merging all the applications yet, some are soo old they need to re-designed. For all these reasons users need access to remote environment. These remote environments are either Citrix (two of them) and VMware (two of them). So for the Citrix ones we needed a receiver in the image, but you don’t want the damn pop-up every morning as we deployed a VMware environment.

So our first task, one getting more importance every day, was to get this pop-up of the screen. I read some blogs about this but the information we gathered there was wrong. So I thought on writing a small article showing how we fixed this (together with my colleague @pvdnborn).

The pop-up

The reason why you get the pop-up is because you tried to suppress the account creation of the Citrix receiver. Let me show you where you went wrong on how to fix this. It’s pretty simple but you need to change a bit. The one reason you get this message is that you installed the Citrix receiver with the following option ” /ALLOWADDSTORE=N”. This disallows for the wizard to run that would allow the creation of an account to finish.

