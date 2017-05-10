The Internet of Things (IoT) is fast becoming a new challenge for today’s IT organizations. In fact, more than 20 billion IoT devices will be connected to the Internet by 2020. How will we harness the power of these devices to drive digital transformation? With IGEL of course.

Today, IGEL has released support for Windows 10 IoT Enterprise with our latest upgrade to the IGEL Universal Desktop™-series UD5 and UD6 thin clients with management by the IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). This powerful endpoint management software makes it possible for IT organizations – from healthcare to manufacturing and beyond – to simplify the management of their IoT-connected devices.

Using our IGEL UD5 and IGEL UD6, users can securely communicate between their Windows 10 IoT Enterprise-powered IGEL desktops and other IoT devices – delivering new levels of IoT security and control with management simplicity. This is a critical step in the advancement of the enterprise’s use of IoT.

Read the entire article here, Get Ready IoT – Prepare to be Managed with Simplicity.

via the fine folks at IGEL Technology!

