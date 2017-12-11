Home News Get Ready for the AWS Serverless Application Repository

Get Ready for the AWS Serverless Application Repository

Get Ready for the AWS Serverless Application Repository
Serverless applications have become mainstream more quickly than I ever could have imagined. Every second of every day, countless AWS Lambda functions spring to life on an as-needed basis, take care of some critical business function, and then finish up. Our users tell us that they love the flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness of this model.

We want to make sure that every AWS customer moves ahead into the serverless future. After the launch of Lambda, we followed up with the Serverless Application Model (SAM) to further simplify the process of deploying and managing serverless applications on AWS. We have also published serverless reference architectures for web apps, mobile backends, image recognition & processing, real-time file processing, IoT, MapReduce, real-time stream processing, and image moderation for chatbots.

Today I would like to tell you about the next step forward. We want to make it as easy as possible for AWS customers to discover and deploy serverless apps. We also want to strengthen the open source community around Lambda, SAM, and serverless apps, with room for everyone to share, participate, and benefit.

News
Amazon Web Services
Amazon Web Services

Launched in 2006, Amazon Web Services offers a robust, fully featured technology infrastructure platform in the cloud comprised of a broad set of compute, storage, database, analytics, application, and deployment services from data center locations in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, Ireland, Japan, and Singapore. More than a million customers, including fast-growing startups, large enterprises, and government agencies across 190 countries, rely on AWS services to innovate quickly, lower IT costs and scale applications globally.

