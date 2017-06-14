Get more insights on the Veeam and Cisco partnership
It’s been about a month since Veeam’s annual user and partner conference VeeamON, which was held in New Orleans, Louisiana this year. I’m still missing the casual, free spirited vibe of the Big Easy and of course New Orleans-style Cajun cooking.
Hot sauce makes it better
If you’ve ever been to New Orleans, you’ve probably seen Tabasco hot sauce on the tables at practically every restaurant. I’m a firm believer that hot sauce makes good food taste even better and such is the relationship of Cisco and Veeam. By combining the two, you get something even better. According to the latest ESG white paper, Veeam and Cisco UCS Are Better Together, reliability, performance and agility were highly touted characteristics when selecting a combination of Veeam and Cisco UCS over their respective alternatives.
Upping the Scoville units
To learn more about the latest developments in Cisco and Veeam’s partnership, check out theCUBE interview here:
Read the entire article here, Get more insights on the Veeam and Cisco partnership
via the fine folks at Veeam Software
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published