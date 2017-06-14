It’s been about a month since Veeam’s annual user and partner conference VeeamON, which was held in New Orleans, Louisiana this year. I’m still missing the casual, free spirited vibe of the Big Easy and of course New Orleans-style Cajun cooking.

Hot sauce makes it better

If you’ve ever been to New Orleans, you’ve probably seen Tabasco hot sauce on the tables at practically every restaurant. I’m a firm believer that hot sauce makes good food taste even better and such is the relationship of Cisco and Veeam. By combining the two, you get something even better. According to the latest ESG white paper, Veeam and Cisco UCS Are Better Together, reliability, performance and agility were highly touted characteristics when selecting a combination of Veeam and Cisco UCS over their respective alternatives.

Upping the Scoville units

To learn more about the latest developments in Cisco and Veeam’s partnership, check out theCUBE interview here:

Read the entire article here, Get more insights on the Veeam and Cisco partnership

