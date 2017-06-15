Home Get Faster Software Asset Management Value and Transparent IT Costs with Flexera Partner Webinars

Get Faster Software Asset Management Value and Transparent IT Costs with Flexera Partner Webinars

0
Get Faster Software Asset Management Value and Transparent IT Costs with Flexera Partner Webinars
0

Flexera Software will host three Software License Optimization partner Webinars with Apptio, BMC and SoftwareONE June 20 – 21. CIOs will learn how to speed-up Software Asset Management (SAM) value, and achieve IT cost transparency in digital transformation.

SoftwareONE: A dedicated SAM practice provides long-term optimization, return-on-investment, an accurate license position, audit help, security, time savings and freed-up resources.

SoftwareONE and Flexera present Show Me the Value! Accelerating Time to Value of Your Software Asset Management Practice on June 20 at 1:00 p.m. Central and 3:00 p.m. UK/4:00 p.m. Central Europe with:

  • James Griffin, Alliances Solutions Engineer at Flexera Software
  • Kevin Hooton, North America Lead of Software Asset Management at SoftwareONE
  • Darryl Sackett, Global Director of Services Strategic Projects & Business Manager at SoftwareONE

Apptio/BMC: Understanding the value of digital services requires IT infrastructure insight. But, IT assets are quickly changing and software license structures are more complicated.

Apptio, BMC and Flexera share best practices for Cost Transparency in the Era of Digital Transformation on June 21 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Central with:

  • Erez Yarkoni, Executive Vice President of Customer Operations & Strategy at Apptio
  • Blaine Bryant, Director of IT at BMC Software
  • John Hunter, Vice President of Strategy at BMC Software
  • Ed Rossi, Vice President of Product Management at Flexera

Follow Flexera Software…

About Flexera Software
Flexera Software helps application producers and enterprises increase application usage and security, enhancing the value they derive from their software. Our software licensing, compliance, cybersecurity and installation solutions are essential to ensure continuous licensing compliance, optimized software investments, and to future-proof businesses against the risks and costs of constantly changing technology. A marketplace leader for more than 25 years, 80,000+ customers turn to Flexera Software as a trusted and neutral source of knowledge and expertise, and for the automation and intelligence designed into our products. For more information, please go to: www.flexerasoftware.com

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Flexera Software
Flexera Software Flexera Software helps application producers and enterprises increase application usage and the value they derive from their software. Our next-generation software licensing, compliance and installation solutions are essential to ensure continuous licensing compliance, optimized software investments and to future-proof businesses against the risks and costs of constantly changing technology. Over 80,000 customers turn to Flexera Software as a trusted and neutral source for the knowledge and expertise we have gained as the marketplace leader in licensing, installation and compliance for over 25 years and for the automation and intelligence designed into our products.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

    read more
    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        Veeam-Logo

        Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows – On-Demand Webinar

        Veeam® Agent for Microsoft Windows is now available! Are you looking to find out more about avoiding downtime and data loss quickly and easily for Windows-based physical or public-cloud workloads? How can you bring more Availability to these workloads? Join us for the webinar to learn how to: Protect your physical and cloud-based servers and […]

        read more
        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring | The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        1496912354_maxresdefault.jpg

        Best Practices in Planning a Large-Scale Migration to AWS – AWS Online Tech Talk Video

        1496912522_hqdefault.jpg

        Deep Dive on Amazon EC2 Elastic GPUs – AWS Tech Talk Video

        1496911181_hqdefault.jpg

        Backing up Amazon EC2 with Amazon EBS Snapshots – AWS Tech Talk Video

        docker-feature-image

        Webinar Q&A: Docker Enterprise Edition Demo

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1497501668_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware: How to build a hybrid cloud based on VMware Cloud Foundation and vRealize Suite.

          Watch this “lightboard” video led by Ryan Johnson, Staff Technical Marketing Architect, on how to build a hybrid cloud based on VMware Cloud Foundation and vRealize Suite. From the fine folks at VMware TV.

          read more
          1497459192_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware and Pivotal Collaborate to Enable App Developers Through Modernized IT

          1497501967_maxresdefault.jpg

          Bellevue Group accelerates their workforce with Cisco HyperFlex VDI for Citrix – Video

          1497501969_hqdefault.jpg

          Experience Availability with the Veeam VR Data Ride using the Google Cardboard or any VR headset!

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video