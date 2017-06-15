Get Faster Software Asset Management Value and Transparent IT Costs with Flexera Partner Webinars

Flexera Software will host three Software License Optimization partner Webinars with Apptio, BMC and SoftwareONE June 20 – 21. CIOs will learn how to speed-up Software Asset Management (SAM) value, and achieve IT cost transparency in digital transformation.

SoftwareONE: A dedicated SAM practice provides long-term optimization, return-on-investment, an accurate license position, audit help, security, time savings and freed-up resources.

SoftwareONE and Flexera present Show Me the Value! Accelerating Time to Value of Your Software Asset Management Practice on June 20 at 1:00 p.m. Central and 3:00 p.m. UK/4:00 p.m. Central Europe with:

James Griffin, Alliances Solutions Engineer at Flexera Software

Kevin Hooton, North America Lead of Software Asset Management at SoftwareONE

Darryl Sackett, Global Director of Services Strategic Projects & Business Manager at SoftwareONE

Apptio/BMC: Understanding the value of digital services requires IT infrastructure insight. But, IT assets are quickly changing and software license structures are more complicated.

Apptio, BMC and Flexera share best practices for Cost Transparency in the Era of Digital Transformation on June 21 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Central with:

Erez Yarkoni, Executive Vice President of Customer Operations & Strategy at Apptio

Blaine Bryant, Director of IT at BMC Software

John Hunter, Vice President of Strategy at BMC Software

Ed Rossi, Vice President of Product Management at Flexera

Follow Flexera Software…

on LinkedIn

on Twitter

on Facebook

on Google+

on Xing

via RSS

About Flexera Software

Flexera Software helps application producers and enterprises increase application usage and security, enhancing the value they derive from their software. Our software licensing, compliance, cybersecurity and installation solutions are essential to ensure continuous licensing compliance, optimized software investments, and to future-proof businesses against the risks and costs of constantly changing technology. A marketplace leader for more than 25 years, 80,000+ customers turn to Flexera Software as a trusted and neutral source of knowledge and expertise, and for the automation and intelligence designed into our products. For more information, please go to: www.flexerasoftware.com