GDPR – What It Is and What It Means For You

GDPR – What It Is and What It Means For You
When the EU passed its General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the May 25, 2018 compliance deadline felt far away. Not so much anymore.

Many of you might be thinking, “I’m not based in the EU, so what does this have to do with me?” If your company handles the personal data of any European Union citizens, it applies to you. If it doesn’t apply to your company, the ideas and regulations it provides are good business practice, whether you’re required to adhere to them or not.

To prepare for GDPR going into effect in just under 100 days, let’s explore what it is, how we can live up to its requirements, and three things your company should do to prepare.

What is the GDPR?

The GDPR applies to organizations inside the EU, of course, but also to any based outside the EU that provide “goods or services to, or monitor the behaviour of, EU data subjects.” It applies to any companies that process or hold personal data of EU residents, no matter where those companies are based.

It defines personal data as any information related to a “natural person” (“data subject”) that can be used to directly or indirectly identify that person. This definition includes obvious things like names, photos and bank information, and less obvious things like social media posts and IP addresses.

Read the entire article here, What It Is and What It Means For You

Via the fine folks at ClearSky Data.

