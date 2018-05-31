GDPR: Raising the Standards for Data Protection, Security & Compliance – AWS Technical Deep Dive Video

The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) protects European Union citizens’ fundamental right to privacy and the protection of personal data. It introduces robust requirements that will raise and harmonize standards for data protection, security and compliance. Come learn how to work with AWS to build your security & data protection strategy and how to transform the way your organization processes data. In this session, we will see GDPR as the baseline for data protection with the belief that organisations should aim higher and that with AWS Cloud they can.

Learn more about AWS at – https://amzn.to/2IGCWBB.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).