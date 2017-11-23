GDPR principles may impact your IT infrastructure selection. HPE ProLiant Gen10 servers can help with “privacy by design” innovations that offer best-in-class firmware protection, malware detection and recovery.

The European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)—set to go into effect May 25, 2018—is built on principles that may directly impact your IT environment. While complying with the regulation is the responsibility of individual companies in Europe, these principles also offer solid guidelines for building a secure IT infrastructure to protect your digital assets and may help get you ready for the GDPR.

These principles include incorporating privacy by design—where protection and data retention are built into IT systems upfront (rather than bolted on as an afterthought) to ensure a resilient, privacy-supporting infrastructure. GDPR also requires businesses to implement state-of-the-art IT security based on the level of risk for the data processed.

Read the entire article here, GDPR offers guiding principles for building a secure IT infrastructure

Via the fine folks at HP Enterprise.