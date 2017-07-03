In less than a year from now, on May 25, 2018, the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will be enforced, significantly increasing potential fines and costs for data processing in EU member countries and anywhere EU personal data is processed.

GDPR replaces the existing patchwork of EU National Data Protection legislation and brings a degree of long-anticipated consistency to the data protection landscape in Europe. Essentially, GDPR legislatively embodies the well-recognized privacy principles of transparency, fairness, and accountability. GDPR also attempts to introduce a risk-based approach that enables innovation and participation in the global digital economy while respecting individual rights – which can be a very good thing.

In our view, the digital economy can only flourish when you connect people, process, data and things in an ethical, meaningful and secure way. That includes creating an environment in which everyone can easily do business and know their data is safeguarded. We are committed to helping our customers and partners by protecting and respecting personal data, no matter where it is from or where it flows.

Read the entire article here, GDPR, Cisco and You

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.