Gartner’s Cool Vendors in Data and Analytics 2017
Myself along with colleagues just published the Cool Vendors in Information Governance and MDM.
Data and analytics leaders struggle to leverage data to drive innovation and govern their information assets effectively. New approaches suggest disruptive efforts to drive both innovation and effective governance will change the economics and complexity of innovation.
Peter Krensky and colleagues published the Cool Vendors in Data Science and Machine Learning.
Organizations with data science ambitions need to optimize scarce data science talent and engage innovative technologies and techniques. Four innovative vendors can help data and analytics leaders bring the full data science and machine-learning spectrum to their organizations.
Joao Tapadinhas and colleagues published the Cool Vendors in Analytics.
Read the entire article here, Cool Vendors in Data and Analytics 2017
via the fine folks at Gartner
