Last month, I wrote a blog post about our research note, ‘Cool Vendors in Blockchain Applications’, where the focus was on business innovations being built on a blockchain foundation. This month, we wanted to share with you another recent note where the emphasis is on the technology innovations around blockchain. Ray Valdes, Fabio Chesini, Joerg Fritsch, and I just published ‘Cool Vendors in Blockchain Platforms’ where we cover five such vendors. Here are the vendors we profiled and what they do:

BlockCypher addresses the complexity of building, deploying and operating blockchain-based applications.

Lightning Network addresses the scalability limitations and latency shortcomings of the bitcoin.

Rootstock brings over to the bitcoin stack the powerful smart-contract capability that is part of the Ethereum platform.

Tendermint advances the state of the art in consensus engines and in interoperability among blockchain platforms.

Zcash addresses the problem of lack of privacy in blockchain-based transactions.

Read the entire article here, Gartner’s Cool Vendors In Blockchain Platforms

via the fine folks at Gartner