Last month, I wrote a blog post about our research note, ‘Cool Vendors in Blockchain Applications’, where the focus was on business innovations being built on a blockchain foundation. This month, we wanted to share with you another recent note where the emphasis is on the technology innovations around blockchain. Ray Valdes, Fabio Chesini, Joerg Fritsch, and I just published ‘Cool Vendors in Blockchain Platforms’ where we cover five such vendors. Here are the vendors we profiled and what they do:

  • BlockCypher addresses the complexity of building, deploying and operating blockchain-based applications.
  • Lightning Network addresses the scalability limitations and latency shortcomings of the bitcoin.
  • Rootstock brings over to the bitcoin stack the powerful smart-contract capability that is part of the Ethereum platform.
  • Tendermint advances the state of the art in consensus engines and in interoperability among blockchain platforms.
  • Zcash addresses the problem of lack of privacy in blockchain-based transactions.

Read the entire article here, Gartner’s Cool Vendors In Blockchain Platforms

Gartner Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world's leading information technology research and advisory company. The company delivers the technology-related insight necessary for its clients to make the right decisions, every day. From CIOs and senior IT leaders in corporations and government agencies, to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to technology investors, Gartner is the valuable partner to clients in approximately 10,000 distinct enterprises worldwide. Through the resources of Gartner Research, Gartner Executive Programs, Gartner Consulting and Gartner Events, Gartner works with every client to research, analyze and interpret the business of IT within the context of their individual role. Founded in 1979, Gartner is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, and has 8,300 associates, including more than 1,800 research analysts and consultants, and clients in more than 90 countries.
