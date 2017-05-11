Gartner’s Cool Vendors in AI for Banking and Investment Services
Artificial Intelligence has taken the world of banking and investment services by storm. The suite of tools available in AI is creating products that reduce the time and increase the efficiency of organizations by their varied applications. Machine learning, deep neural networks, natural language processing are amongst the few of the tools that are part of the AI-toolkit. Accordingly to Gartner’s CIO Survey, banking and investment services are more aggressive than other industries in investing in machine learning and virtual customer assistants.
Highlighting this, we recently published our ‘Cool Vendors in AI for Banking and Investment Services.’ We showcase the potential of these four vendors and how they will disrupt an industry which is applying these solutions for all the value chains including front, middle, and back-office.
These are our four Cool Vendors in AI for Banking and Investment Services, 2017:
