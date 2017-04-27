Gartner: You Don’t Have to Be a Disruptor to Be Disruptive

Nearly every organization is considering or undertaking some form(s) of digital transformation.

Nearly every technology and service provider (TSP) is attempting to tailor its offerings to organizations undertaking transformation.

Digital disruptors like Amazon/Amazon Web Services (AWS), Alphabet (Google), and Salesforce (among others) are continually top of mind within both end user and TSP organizations, both because of the examples they set and the pervasiveness of their brands and their technologies — and the promise (threat?) of future disruption. Other TSPs, many of which have a disruptive heritage and have attempted or succeeded with more recent endeavors (e.g., IBM and Watson, Microsoft and O365/Azure), seek the near religious fervor surrounding their disruptive competition. Still others are anxious both to incorporate disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities, augmented or virtual reality (A/VR), or voice within their offerings and take them to market within their offerings.

How can those TSPs that are not digital giants or recognized disruptors integrate the “wow” of disruptive capabilities or business models with the “now” of practicality that digitally transforming organizations need?

