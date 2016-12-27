Home Gartner: Yahoobreach! How many more Billions of Stolen User Records will it take for the U.S. to Respond?

Gartner: Yahoobreach! How many more Billions of Stolen User Records will it take for the U.S. to Respond?

Gartner: Yahoobreach! How many more Billions of Stolen User Records will it take for the U.S. to Respond?
Gartner: Yahoobreach! How many more Billions of Stolen User Records will it take for the U.S. to Respond?

The latest disclosure of one billion Yahoo! user records is SHOCKING and begs the question:

Where has all this stolen data gone?  If so many identities have been compromised, why haven’t we all lost ‘our shirts’ by now?

More American identities have been compromised than haven’t according to U.S. state tax agencies I’ve spoken with. Some mega bankers go beyond this estimate and tell me that virtually EVERY U.S. identity has been compromised. At first glance, it doesn’t seem that all these stolen identities are being used in illegitimate ways by our adversaries– or are they?

Actually I think every single identity record that’s been stolen is being used by one or more adversaries.

Here’s how I see the threat actor groups – which together often form loose alliances to benefit each other’s work.

Note: If you are a global bank or government agency that disburses monetary benefits, all of these bad actors are attacking your organization. If your organization is in a different sector, at least some of them are.

Read the entire article here, Yahoobreach! How many more Billions of Stolen User Records will it take for the U.S. to Respond?

via the fine folks at Gartner

 

Gartner
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world's leading information technology research and advisory company.
